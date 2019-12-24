Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Lorraine M. Conrad Obituary
Lorraine M. Conrad died on December 19, 2019. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Conrad, Sr. Lorraine is survived by her son, Robert, Jr.; daughter, Charlotte Francis; sister, Gladys Hoh; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and extended family.

Calling hour from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at Connell Funeral Home with service to follow at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions to Peaceable Kingdom Animal Shelter. See www.connellfuneral.com for full obituary.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 24, 2019
