|
|
Lorraine M. Conrad died on December 19, 2019. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Conrad, Sr. Lorraine is survived by her son, Robert, Jr.; daughter, Charlotte Francis; sister, Gladys Hoh; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and extended family.
Calling hour from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at Connell Funeral Home with service to follow at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions to Peaceable Kingdom Animal Shelter. See www.connellfuneral.com for full obituary.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 24, 2019