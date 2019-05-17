Lorraine M. Giovanni, 90 of Allentown, PA passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus, Allentown, PA. Born September 22, 1928 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Josiah and Mabel (Ritter) Laub. She was the wife of the late Michael Giovanni who passed away in July 2017.A 1946 graduate of Allentown High School, she was last employed as an Executive Secretary for Mack Trucks, Inc., Allentown for 25 years before retiring in 1986. Prior to that she worked in the same capacity for Liberty Mutual Ins., Allentown, Secretary to the Superintendent of Whitehall School District, and Modern Transfer. Lorraine was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Allentown.Surviving are sons, Michael A. Giovanni and wife Nancy of Bennington, NE and Dino J. Giovanni of Allentown, PA, daughter, Renee J. Giovanni of Allentown, PA; 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandsons.A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday May 18, 2019 at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067 with the Rev. William Maxon officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery - Allen Twp., Northampton, PA.Contributions: May be made to VNA of Eastern PA C/O the funeral home.Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary