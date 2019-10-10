|
|
Lorraine M. Heiser, 87 of Allentown died on October 3, 2019 at Luther Crest in Allentown.
Lorraine was born on August 22, 1932 in Allentown, daughter of the late William H. and Helen (Smetana) Heiser.
She worked as a secretary for the Lehigh and Northampton County Planning Commission and was a member of Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena RCC.
Survivors: Many cousins and dear friends as well as her faithful German Shepard, Nico.
Service: A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10AM, call 9AM to 10AM at Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 W. Turner St. Allentown, PA, 18104. Arrangements are by the Robert C. Weir Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 10, 2019