Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert C Weir Funeral Home
1802 W Turner St
Allentown, PA 18104
610-433-7936
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena
1825 W. Turner St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena
1825 W. Turner St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Heiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine M. Heiser


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine M. Heiser Obituary
Lorraine M. Heiser, 87 of Allentown died on October 3, 2019 at Luther Crest in Allentown.

Lorraine was born on August 22, 1932 in Allentown, daughter of the late William H. and Helen (Smetana) Heiser.

She worked as a secretary for the Lehigh and Northampton County Planning Commission and was a member of Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena RCC.

Survivors: Many cousins and dear friends as well as her faithful German Shepard, Nico.

Service: A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10AM, call 9AM to 10AM at Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 W. Turner St. Allentown, PA, 18104. Arrangements are by the Robert C. Weir Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now