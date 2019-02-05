Lorraine M. Lazor, 89, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Tillie (Steffie) Frey. Lorraine was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Joseph Lazor Sr.She was a former member of Saint Mark's Lutheran Church in Allentown.Lorraine is lovingly remembered by her children: Marie, wife of Terrance Mann, Carol, wife of Jeffrey Bruder, Joanne Ginley, Joseph Lazor Jr. and his wife, Lisa, and Paul Lazor and his wife, Eldianne; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Richard Frey.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Frey.Services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1030AM. A viewing will be held from 9AM until the time of service, all at Weber Funeral Home 502 Ridge Avenue Allentown, PA 18102.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's name to Whitehall Manor 1177 6th St. Whitehall, PA 18052. Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary