Lorraine M. Raysely, 57, of Coplay, passed away on April 24, 2020, at Leigh Valley Hospice. Born in Allentown on June 6, 1962, she was the daughter of Joan (Gladish) Raysely of Coplay and Raymond Raysely and wife,Sue of Catasauqua. Lorraine graduated from Whitehall High School and spent her workings years employed by Cross Country Clothes in Egypt as a small press operator. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Stiles. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all. In addition to her parents, she is survived by son, Matthew Raysely of Coplay; and sister, Diane Albright and husband, Joe of Schnecksville. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lorraine's memory to the Lehigh County Humane Society c/o the funeral home. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.- Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 27, 2020.