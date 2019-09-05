|
|
Lorraine M. Richards, 95, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House, of Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late John S. Richards, who passed away in 1969. Lorraine was born on April 20, 1924 in Nazareth. She was the daughter of the late George and Annie (Santee) Johnson. Lorraine worked as a registered nurse for St. Luke's Hospital. After St. Luke's, she worked for Gracedale Nursing Home as a RN, until her retirement. She enjoyed volunteering at Gracedale with her sister, Ruth. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, of Bethlehem. Lorraine was an avid gardener and belonged to the Bethlehem Gardening Club. She also loved entertaining with the Spot 5 Club. She is deeply missed by children, Wendy Harwick and husband Robert, Philip Richards, Matthew Richards and wife Kathleen, Melanie Bassett and Amanda Medellin, all of Bethlehem. Also by seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her sister, Ruth Hartzell. She was pre-deceased by sons, John and Kevin Richards. Family and friends may gather for a Service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. Followed by burial in Hope Cemetery, of Hecktown. A calling hour will take place in the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00-11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 5, 2019