Lorraine Mast Farrell, 88, of Freemansburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital 17th and Chew. Born in Fountain Hill she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Evelyn (Stahlnecker) Horn. She was the widow of the late John Mast and Andrew Farrell. Lorraine honorably served her country in The United States Navy. She worked for Bethlehem Steel and was one of the first woman hired as a laborer. Lorraine was an avid Bethlehem historian, an accomplished genealogist and a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution. She truly was a "cat lady" who rescued over 40 feral cats and gave them all "fur ever" homes.
SURVIVORS: Lorraine will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Stephanie DePietro, Victoria Mast and Christine Kluemper and husband Bart; grandchildren, Derek and wife Cassandra, Danielle and husband Joe, and Steven and great-grandchildren, Nathan, Hailey and Isabelle. In addition to her husbands, John and Andrew, Lorraine is preceded in death by her brothers, Alvin and Jack and sisters, Eugenia and Shirley.
SERVICES: A funeral service will take place at 11:00A.M. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions, may be made to Forgotten Felines and Fidos, Inc., 6022 Mountain Rd, Germansville, PA 18053.
