Lorraine C. Oswald, 89, of Slatington, passed away on August 14, 2019. She was the loving wife of Lee A. Oswald. The would have celebrated 71 years of marriage on August 21st. Born in Whitehall, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marian Kocher. Lorraine enjoyed bowling and gardening and was an avid Yankees fan. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Slatington. She worked in the office of Lehigh Stone until her retirement.
She is survived by her children, Donna (John) Sharbaugh, Lee (Dawn) Oswald Jr., and Laurel (Barry) Williams; Grandchildren, Shawn (Karen) Patterson, Jess (Latrisha) Oswald, Tyler (Melissa) Oswald, and Brett Williams; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; Sister, Thelma (Richard) Seidel and brother, John Kocher. She was predeceased by siblings Gladys Delong, Bernice Hoosier, Jean Rohr, Joseph (Jack) Kocher Jr., Robert Kocher.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20th at St. John's Lutheran Church, 40 2nd street, Slatington, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Egypt Cemetery. Family and friends may gather for a celebration of life at the Egypt Fire Company following interment.
Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc, Slatedale
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 17, 2019