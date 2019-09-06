|
Lorraine P. Houck, 88. of Allentown, PA went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in her home. She was surrounded by family that loved her dearly. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Houck, who went home to meet his Savior in 2000. Born in Hamburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Verna M. (Deitrich) Reber. After graduating from Hamburg High School in 1949, she continued her education at Reading Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her degree as a registered nurse. Lorraine was employed as a nurse for several years at Good Shepherd Home in Allentown. She later went on to be employed by the Allentown School District as a reading aid for years, a job she loved very much. Throughout her life, her love of Christ was evident. She taught Sunday school, children's church, VBS, led the children's choir and was an organist at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Trexlertown, where she had been a member for many years. She also was involved with Child Evangelism in her home. Later she and her husband became members of Valleyview Baptist Church in Northampton, PA where she continued to serve the Lord in children's ministries and as an organist for many more years. One of her greatest concerns for all those she met was where they would spend their eternity since the Bible states "And as it is appointed unto men once to die and after this the judgment". The Bible also promises that we can know we have eternal life. (1 John 5:13). Lorraine enjoyed teaching piano to her children, grandchildren and many others over the years. She enjoyed crafting, doing shows with her husband, camping in their RV, going to band concerts, spending time with her family and beloved pets. She was affectionately known to many as "Duckie", especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, William A., husband of Kathleen, and Steven R., husband of Terri of Slatington, Thomas R., husband of Sandy, and daughter Karen L., wife of Brian Moll of Allentown. Lorraine has 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren with her 17th due in December. She was predeceased by her sister Anna Reber and infant brother, Paul Reber. A Homegoing celebration will be held at Valleyview Baptist Church, 2870 Pheasant Drive, Northampton, PA., on Tuesday, September 10th. Calling hours will be from 9:30 till 11:00 am, to be followed by the service. Interment will be following the luncheon at St. Michael's Union Church, 529 St. Michaels Road, Hamburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Valleyview Baptist Church Missions Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Boyko Funeral Home Allentown.
