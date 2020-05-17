Lorraine Stengel, 94, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020.



She was the wife of the late Robert Stengel and mother to three sons; Joseph, Richard, and Leroy. Born in Allentown, Lorraine was the daughter of the late Leroy Biegley and Maryann Biegley (Thomas). Lorraine worked at Hilbert's Pharmacy as a purchaser, was a member of Saint Mary church in Catasauqua, as well as an active member of the Lady of the Moose. Lorraine is survived by son Joseph and wife Jean, son Leroy and wife Jane, step-daughter Sandy wife of the late Richard, and a wealth of grand and great grandchildren. Lorraine was predeceased by her brothers; Willard, Leroy, Charles, and Edward Biegley and son, Richard. The family would like to give their heartfelt appreciation to the nursing staff at Cedarbrook Sr. Care and Rehab in Allentown, for their loving care of Lorraine. Services will be Private. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements.



