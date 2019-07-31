|
|
Lorri A. Czipoth, 54, of Bethlehem Twp., passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Hershey Medical Center. She and her husband, John E. Czipoth, Jr., shared 28 years together.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Shirley A. (Thompson) Kemmerer of Bethlehem Twp. and the late Wayne C. Kemmerer. Lorri was a graduate of Dieruff High School in Allentown, where she was a majorette. She worked for Lehigh Valley Health Network for 31 years as a Pharmacy Technician, EKG Technician and in Medical Records. Lorri was a member of Grace Church in Bethlehem. She enjoyed needlepoint, reading, camping and attending auctions with her husband, but most of all - spending time with her family and friends. Lorri was always caring and compassionate to others and she became a strong advocate for many Acute Myeloid Leukemia support groups.
Survivors: her loving husband, John; mother, Shirley; sons, Chad M. Kemmerer and his wife Amanda of Bethlehem, Joshua T. Czipoth and John E. Czipoth, III, at home; brother, Brian Kemmerer and his wife Connie of Salisbury Twp.; sister, Cynthia Rindock and her husband Gerald of Macungie; her many beloved pets.
Services: Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on July 31, 2019