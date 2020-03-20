|
|
Lou Ann K. (Brong) Sharkey, 71, of Danielsville, PA and formerly of Jim Thorpe and Lehighton, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Whitehall Manor in Whitehall, PA. She was the faithful wife of Dennis Sharkey for 50 years raising children and watching grandchildren, which she loved to do. Lou Ann graduated from Lehighton H.S. in 1966 and from Philadelphia General School of Xray in 1968 followed by working at Pocono Hospital and Lehightons Gnaden Huetten Hospital. God Speed Lou Ann and I will see you in the next life. Survivors: husband, Dennis of Danielsville; children, Shannon and Gary Kokosky of Danielsville, Bryan and Becky Sharkey of Blandon, PA; grandsons, Alex Kokosky and Kian Sharkey; granddaughters, Jaclyn Kokosky and Brenna Sharkey. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2020