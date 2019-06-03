Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louie Cantelmi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louie Cantelmi

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Louie Cantelmi In Memoriam
8/27/23 - 6/4/07Twelve years have passed and you continue to be sadly missed by all who knew you. However we are greatly assured you are tending a great hardware store in heaven. Love, family and friends of Louis Cantelmi."It Costs Nothing to Be Nice," a favorite quote by Placido and Louie Cantelmi.Thessalonians 3:7 "Make it your ambition to lead a quiet life, to mind your own business and to work with your hands, so that your daily life may win the respect of others."
Published in Morning Call from June 3 to June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.