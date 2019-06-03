|
8/27/23 - 6/4/07Twelve years have passed and you continue to be sadly missed by all who knew you. However we are greatly assured you are tending a great hardware store in heaven. Love, family and friends of Louis Cantelmi."It Costs Nothing to Be Nice," a favorite quote by Placido and Louie Cantelmi.Thessalonians 3:7 "Make it your ambition to lead a quiet life, to mind your own business and to work with your hands, so that your daily life may win the respect of others."
