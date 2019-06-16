Louis A. Fichera



Louis A. Fichera, 94, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019. He was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, son of the late Louis and Palma (Argo) Fichera. He and his wife Josephine (Papsodero) Fichera celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary last October. Louis was a graduate of Easton High School Class of 1943 and retired from Mack Printing Company, Easton in 1987 after 39 years of service. Louis served the 268th Army Ground Forces Band during World War II as a S/Sgt. He was a lifetime member of the Fleas Club, past member of the Oak Hill Golf Club, St. Phillips & St. James Over 50's Club and AARP Chapter 4704 of Phillipsburg, NJ.



Survivors: His loving wife, Josephine and Sons: Christopher Fichera of Henderson, NV and Michael Fichera and his wife Lisa of New Tripoli. He was preceded in death by Sisters: Julia Campione and Mary Strouse.



A private service and burial will be held at the Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com







