Louis Egry, 76, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home.
Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, Louis was raised in Keasbey, NJ and he spent many years in Fords and Edison, NJ before settling in Bethlehem last year. For nearly 45 years, Louis worked for the maintenance department of Middlesex County College in Edison, retiring in 2009. He enjoyed walking, metal detecting, singing and telling jokes. Louis was a very outgoing person who easily made friends with all the people he met. On most mornings he could be found at Dunkin Donuts having coffee with his friends.
He is survived by his wife Ana Garcia of Bethlehem; a sister, Evelyn Gagliano, and; many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at Zylka Funeral Home, 513 State Street, Perth Amboy, NJ. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday morning from the Funeral Home followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery, Hopelawn, NJ.
To send flowers of to leave a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.zylkafh.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 27, 2019