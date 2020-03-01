Morning Call Obituaries
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:30 PM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map

Louis Emory Hayden Jr.

Louis Emory Hayden Jr. Obituary
Louis Emory Hayden, Jr., 76, of Bethlehem, passed away February 27, 2020 in Kirkland Village, Bethlehem. He was the loving husband of Carol (Gamble) Hayden. They were married for 54 years last August. Louis worked as a mechanical engineer at Victaulic retiring in 2001. Prior to that, he was a mechanical engineer at Brown and Root and Tube Turns. He was an adjunct professor at Lafayette College for 10 years. Born in Alexandria, LA, he was the son of the late Louis Emory Hayden, Sr. and the late Mary Ruth (Webster) Hayden. Louis was a graduate of Texas A&M University, College Station, TX. He was a member of the Association of Mechanical Engineers.

Survivors: Wife, Daughter: Melissa wife of Craig Hedden of Bethlehem, Son: Christopher Louis Hayden and his wife Marina of Louisville, KY and Grandchildren: Scott Hedden and Christopher Hedden.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 4:30 P.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, from 3:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020
