Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Temple Beth El
1305 Springhouse Rd.
Allentown, PA
Louis Furmansky Obituary
Louis Furmansky, 92, of Macungie, PA, passed away on September 3, 2019 with his wife of 70 years by his side. Born in Bethlehem, PA he was the son of the late Morris and Sarah Furmansky. He was a lifelong automobile dealer. Lou was a co-owner of Mozes Brothers Buick, Superfine Motors and Allentown Mazda-Volvo. He was a lifetime member of Congregation Agudas Achim and Temple Beth El.

He is survived by his wife Shirley; his daughter Helen Kirschbaum; his son and daughter in law, Stewart and Carol Furmansky; 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:30AM at Temple Beth El, 1305 Springhouse Rd., Allentown, PA 18104. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions may be made to the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley, 702 N. 22nd St., Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 5, 2019
