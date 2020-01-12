Morning Call Obituaries
|
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Louis Hegedus, 102, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 while in the care of Lehigh Valley Hospice, Muhlenberg. He was the loving husband of the late Catherine (Lucas) Hegedus. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Louis and Gizella (Nagy) Hegedus. Louis was a graduate of Liberty High School. He was employed by the Bethlehem Steel as a Crane Operator until retiring. Louis loved going to Flea Markets and selling tools at Zern's Market.

SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Cynthia Deutsch of Bethlehem Twp. and Susan Mancini and her husband Nick of Endwell, NY; grandchildren Susan Deutsch, Matthew Mancini, Patrick Mancini and Nicholas Mancini. He was preceded in death by his brother John Hegedus.

SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020
