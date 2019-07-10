Louis I. Miksits, 89, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Carol Jean (Mather) Miksits. Born May 11, 1930 in Northampton, he was a son of the late Edward and Rose (Szoke) Miksits. Louis worked as a mechanic for Capital and United Airlines. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force as a staff sergeant during the Japanese Occupation and Korean Conflict. Louis was a life member of the VFW Post 4714 holding various positions. He was very active with presenting military honors at funerals. Louis had immense pride for his military background and loved to help his follow veterans receive benefits. In addition to his wife, Louis is survived by his daughters, Connie Miksits, wife of Joseph Schmidt, and Susan L., wife of David Stenack; son, Louis A. and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Tammy, Jonathan and Benjamin; great grandchildren, Emma, Penelope and Cameron; brother, Frank and wife, Pat; sister, Agnes Panny; nieces and nephews. Louis was predeceased by his previous wife, Ann Machovic Miksits; brothers, John, Edward and Joe "Chuz;" and sister, Rose Steffie. Services: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Allen Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to VFW Post 4714, 1204 Main St., Northampton, PA 18067 or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 18103 in loving memory of Louis. Published in Morning Call on July 10, 2019