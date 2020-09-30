Louis J. Hershman Sr. 84, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday September 27, 2020. Lou was the husband of the late Anita L. (Emery) Hershman who passed in 2005. Born in Ormrod, Lou was a son of the late Lewis and Mary (Hunara) Hershman. He proudly served his country in the US Army where he was stationed at Fort Totten, NYC, serving in the intelligence section of a Nike Missile Unit providing missile defense to NYC and surrounding areas. He worked at Horlacher's Brewery in 1960's and later for then Metropolitan Life as an insurance agent. In 1972 he joined the PA Department of Revenue as a Special Agent for northeast PA. He worked there until1976. In 1976 he became Allentown's City Controller. His main career was the City Controller in Allentown for 24 years; where he was dubbed the "City Watchdog", and the man who audited too many to count, and wrote endless memos. He left the controller's office to serve on City Council from 2000-2008. After leaving office Lou continued going to meetings and taking his allowed 3 minutes every week until Covid kept him home. He has a private income tax and investment business with his family, Hershman & Associates. Lou served on the Democratic State Committee and PA Controllers' Association. He enjoyed visiting his two military sons wherever they lived and never missed a big moment, even if it was a trip to Germany for just 3 days, "then "gotta go". He also never missed a game for his two local grandsons who were always safe in his mind, and he would even tell the ump! He was a lifetime member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Allentown. "Ok, fit it up for me!"



Surviving are his sons; Louis J. Jr. (Jessica) of Bethlehem, Ret. Col. Michael E. (Sandi) of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Ret. Col Shane (Gwen) of Okawville, IL. His sister Jeanette wife of Roger Spadt of Walnutport. Lou's grandchildren are; Sierra wife of Tyler Isringhaus, Joshua, Grant, Camryn, and Cole. He was preceded in death by his brother Donald L. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday October 2, 2020 at 10:00 am in Our Lady Help of Christians. Calling will be on Thursday evening from 7-9 pm and on Friday from 8:30-9:40 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Lou's memory to his church, 444 N. Jasper St. Allentown, Pa. 18109.



