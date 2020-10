Mr. Hershman would come in to the Giant on occasion while I was working. I knew who he was because of his presence in the Allentown City Council dealings and seeing him on the news. One day I greeted him asking "How are you Mr. Herschman?' He looked at me very humbly and said, "You know who I am?" I said of course I do! He seemed very surprised by that. After that, we would chat when I saw him shopping and I even returned his wallet one time when he left it on the counter. He was a wonderful man who will be missed by many. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and all who knew him. May he Rest in Peace in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Denise Simon

Acquaintance