Louis J. Klement, 87, of Coplay, passed away November 26, 2019, at Lehigh Valley- Muhlenberg Campus surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth T. "Betty" Klement for 51 years before her passing in December of 2011.
Born on June 12, 1932, he was the son of the late Alouis and Johanna (Groller) Klement.
Louis was a graduate of Central Catholic High School of Allentown and was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church of Stiles.
He worked at Mack trucks for over 35 years before retiring in 1993.
Louis was a proud United States Navy veteran who honorably served his nation during the Korean War.
He was an avid Notre Dame fan and a lifetime member of West Coplay Maennerchor. He volunteered at St. John the Baptist Church and the Coplay Legion Ballfield.
Louis is survived by sons, Michael and his wife, Diane Klement of Whitehall; James Klement, Coplay; daughter, Monica, wife of Duane Bachman of Whitehall; and grandchildren, Michael and wife, Lori Klement, Heather, wife of Kyle Herring, Justin Klement, Holly, wife of Jason Lotti, Sierra Bachman and fiancé, Tyler Carter, Morgan Bachman, and Luke Bachman; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Owen, Colin, and Eden. He is also survived by sister, Mary Balster of Whitehall. He was predeceased by siblings, Martin, John, and Johanna.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Church, 3024 S. Ruch St., Whitehall. A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Louis' memory to the church c/o Brubaker Funeral Home, 327 Chestnut St., Coplay 18037. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 27, 2019