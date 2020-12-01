Louis J. Monek, 74, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born April 13, 1946 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Tuskes) Monek. Before retiring, he worked nearly 40 years at Line Tool Company and later several years for PennDot. Louis enjoyed bowling, fishing and camping, especially in Chincoteague, Virginia, where he had a permanent campsite.
He will be lovingly remembered by his son Joe and his fiancé Heather L. Aaron; sister Ann. He was predeceased by his daughter Kimberly Ann and sister Helen Skeath.
Private services will be held. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.