Louis J. Yandrisevits, 93 of Whitehall, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenburg. He was born on March 21, 1926 in Coplay. Louis was preceded in death by his wife, Frieda (Hacker) in 2016. He was employed in the maintenance department with Mack Trucks for over 30 years until his retirement. Louis honorably served our country in the US Army during WWII. He was a Gold Card life member of the Coplay Saengerbund. He was very devoted to his family and will be greatly missed. Survivors: Louis is survived by his daughters, Lois Sobchack and husband Larry, Karen Galloway and husband Gary; grandchildren, Tara, KC Lyn and husband Michael Rivera, Lucas and wife Kanya Lai-Sobchack; great grandchildren, Sabrina and fiancé Chase Morber, Austin; nephew, Frank and wife Janet and great nieces, Elaine and Marlene. Services: Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Ste 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 in memory of Louis.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 20, 2019