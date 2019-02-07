Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church
617 E. 4th St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church
617 E. 4th St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Kovacs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis "Smokey" Kovacs Jr.


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louis "Smokey" Kovacs Jr. Obituary
Louis "Smokey" Kovacs, Jr., 78, of Bethlehem Township died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. Born May 31, 1940 in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Louis "Smokey" and Mary (Groza) Kovacs, Sr. He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Jeffery Kovacs and companion, Karen Johnson, daughter, Mary Patrick wife of Mark, daughter, Donna Mertz, sister, Leona Coffin wife of Barry, grandchildren, Nathan, Tyler and Katie, several great grandchildren, Cheryl Campbell the mother of his children and many close friends.A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA from 6-8 PM. There will be a calling period on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 10:30-11 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM at St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church 617 E. 4th St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will be at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA.In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Boys Town 200 Flanagan Blvd., PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now