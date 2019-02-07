|
|
Louis "Smokey" Kovacs, Jr., 78, of Bethlehem Township died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. Born May 31, 1940 in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Louis "Smokey" and Mary (Groza) Kovacs, Sr. He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Jeffery Kovacs and companion, Karen Johnson, daughter, Mary Patrick wife of Mark, daughter, Donna Mertz, sister, Leona Coffin wife of Barry, grandchildren, Nathan, Tyler and Katie, several great grandchildren, Cheryl Campbell the mother of his children and many close friends.A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA from 6-8 PM. There will be a calling period on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 10:30-11 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM at St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church 617 E. 4th St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will be at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA.In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Boys Town 200 Flanagan Blvd., PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2019