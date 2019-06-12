Louis M. Schantz, 91 years, of Luther Crest, formerly of Orefield, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He and his late wife, Lucille L. (Held) Schantz, were married for 71 years until she passed away just 3 weeks ago on May 20. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Louis M. and Jeannette Eva (Dorwart) Schantz. He, along with his brother Harold, were partners in Schantz Orchards from 1955-1989. Louis was a member of the Rajah Temple, Reading, a 32nd degree Mason with Lehigh Masonic Lodge 326, Trexlertown and the Lehigh Consistory, Allentown. He served on the planning commission for South Whitehall Township, and on the Parkland School Board for many years. Louis was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Fogelsville where he served on the consistory for many years. Survivors: daughters Donna Kressin and husband Robert of Orefield, and Sharon Schantz of Orefield, grandchildren, Matthew Kressin and wife Elizabeth and Brian Kressin; great grandchildren, James and Evelyn Kressin; sister in law, Susan Schantz of Seipstown, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Harold M. Schantz. Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 15 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1028 Church St., Fogelsville with the Rev. Nelson Quiñones officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Private Interment. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Endowment Fund, PO Box 966, Fogelsville, PA 18051. Published in Morning Call on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary