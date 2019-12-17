Morning Call Obituaries
Louis "Coach" Nesley

Louis "Coach" Nesley, of Northampton, passed away December 14, 2019 at the age of 92, surrounded by his family. Born in Reading he was a son of the late Dr. John and Grace (Held) Nesley. Lou is survived by his wife of 30 years, Bonnie, 2 children, 2 step-children and 4 grandsons. While teaching for 37 years, he won over 300 basketball games, has had 15 championships and won 50 straight games in Jr. High League at Harrison Morton. He also coached football and baseball.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: Peaceable Kingdom or Lehigh County Humane Society.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019
