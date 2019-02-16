Louis P. "Louie" Brown Sr., 88 of Nazareth passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Rose "Rosie" (Schmidt) Brown. They celebrated 64 years of marriage on September 25, 2018. Louie was born on March 26, 1930 in Nazareth, PA. He was the youngest of nine children born to Pasquale Brown and Josephine (Esposida) Brown. Louie retired from Penn Dixie Cement Company of Nazareth after 28 years. He proudly served as Joe Reichel's right hand man at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc. of Nazareth for over 50 years. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Church, Nazareth and served as an usher. A member of the Knights of Columbus, he was a past Grand Knight of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Council #4282 and a 4th degree member of Pope Pius XII Assembly #941. He was also a member of the Lehigh Valley Antique Car Club. After coaching Little League for many years, he played baseball for the Old Timers. He was avid fan of the New York Yankees and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Louie was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. In addition to his wife Rose, he will be deeply missed by children, Sister Barbara Brown, OSF of Bethlehem, Louis P. Brown Jr. and wife Linda, "Lydia" of Nazareth, Mary Frances Pettis, wife of Jody B. of Illinois, and Daniel and his wife Kimberly of Bethlehem. In addition he had three granddaughters and three grandsons and seven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers Charles, Thomas, Stephen, and James Brown and Joseph Morro, and sisters Lucy Manoway, Anna Curcio and Mary Amberger. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Parish, Nazareth on Tuesday February 19 at 11:00, followed by burial at Holy Family Cemetery. Family and friends may visit on Monday, February 18 from 6-8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 9-10:30 at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Family School, the School Sisters of Saint Francis or in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary