Louis R. Keschl, 70, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. Louis and wife, Susan (Hoch), celebrated 34 years of marriage on May 3rd. Born July 19, 1948 in Northampton, he was a son of Mary (Fandl) and the late Louis Keschl. Louis worked as a welder at Martin Sprocket & Gear - Danielsville Branch for 24 years. He was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. Louis enjoyed spending time in his wood shop and fishing. He was a big car enthusiast. Louis was a dedicated family man and will be dearly loved and missed by his loved ones. In addition to his wife, Louis is survived by his daughter, Morgan Keschl; brother, Ronald and wife, Ruth; sister, Jean Davis and husband, Russell; nieces and nephews. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 20, 2019