Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Louis Keschl
Louis R. Keschl


Louis R. Keschl Obituary
Louis R. Keschl, 70, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. Louis and wife, Susan (Hoch), celebrated 34 years of marriage on May 3rd. Born July 19, 1948 in Northampton, he was a son of Mary (Fandl) and the late Louis Keschl. Louis worked as a welder at Martin Sprocket & Gear - Danielsville Branch for 24 years. He was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. Louis enjoyed spending time in his wood shop and fishing. He was a big car enthusiast. Louis was a dedicated family man and will be dearly loved and missed by his loved ones. In addition to his wife, Louis is survived by his daughter, Morgan Keschl; brother, Ronald and wife, Ruth; sister, Jean Davis and husband, Russell; nieces and nephews. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 20, 2019
