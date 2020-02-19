Home

George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
Louis Steiner


1936 - 2020
Louis Steiner Obituary
Louis Steiner, 83, of Cherryville, PA passed away suddenly Thursday February 13, 2020. Louis was born in Hungary, August 26, 1936, the son of the late Lajos Devai and Margit Horvath. He was the husband of Doris (Snyder) Steiner, with whom he celebrated 57 years of marriage. He worked for LV Dairy for 15 years and Northampton Area School District for 18 years, retiring in 1998. He is survived by his daughter, Marie, grandsons, Charles and Anthony, and granddaughter, RoseMarie. He was predeceased by his brother, Geza. He loved his family and had a strong faith in God. His grandchildren were the highlight of his life.

Services will be private. Inurnment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown, PA. Arrangements by Bensing Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2020
