Louis Zsilavetz Sr., 88, of Bethlehem, passed away suddenly and peacefully in his home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was the beloved and devoted husband of Rosalie (Pursell) Zsilavetz with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late John and Suzanna (Horvath) Zsilavetz. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and later worked in the Textile industry for over 55 years before retiring. He was a parishioner of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Bethlehem and was also a life member of the Northend Wanderers, 540 Democrat Club, Tamany Club and the Heights AA. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Rosalie, are his children, Susan M. Graham (Thomas) of Bethlehem, Louis Zsilavetz Jr. (Robin) of Bethlehem, Ann Engle (Companion, Joe Kalmar) of Breinigsville, Regina Turnbach (John) of Bethlehem; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister in law, Marie Carroll of Phoenixville and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, John and Geza Zsilavetz and sisters, Erma Bernath, Mary Albany and Gizella Zsilavetz.
Services: A "Drive Up" viewing will be held Saturday, May 16th from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem. Please enter from the Center St. Driveway. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions his funeral Mass and burial are private. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, Pennsylvania 17011, or Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 730 W. Broad St. Bethlehem PA 18018
Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.