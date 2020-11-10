Louisa A. DeLorenzo, 89, of Upper Milford Township, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, she was the wife of Donald P. DeLorenzo for 68 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Lisa DeLorenzo, Mali Bartges and husband, David Goldsmith, and son Donald DeLorenzo, Jr. and wife, Peggy Flanagan DeLorenzo. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren, Ann Bartges, Donald DeLorenzo, Katherine Burns, Virginia Hanna, Laura DeLorenzo, Peter Bartges, Julie DeLorenzo, Molly DeLorenzo and 8 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Emil E. and Louisa R. Otto and brother, Emil Jr.
A private service will be held at the family's convenience. Memorial gifts may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 Hamilton Street, Allentown, Pennsylvania 18102, where Louisa had been a life-long member. Arrangements by: J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com