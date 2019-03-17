Louisa Duran, 88, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Agustin and Concepion (Macias) Duran. Louisa was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1948 and Bethlehem Business College, class of 1950. She worked as an Executive Secretary at Lehigh Portland Cement Company. She owned and operated Amigo Mio Cafe in Allentown for 34 years with her sister Anita. She was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church, Bethlehem. SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her sisters Anita Duran, Ernestine Slak and Isabel Duran all of Allentown; brother David M. Duran of New York City; sister in law Claire Duran of Coopersburg and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Michaela Murphy and brother, Augustine Duran. SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Ursula's Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9 AM until time of the Mass in the church. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Louisa's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3893 Alder Place #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or to Asera Care Hospice, 7660 Imperial Way, Suite 410, Allentown, PA 18106. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary