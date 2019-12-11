|
Louise Amelia Mertens, 83, of Bethlehem, died on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem. She was the wife of Rudolph F. Mertens. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Amelia (Bausch) Warda. She was a dedicated member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Allentown for more than 50 years, where she served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Choir Member, RCIA Team Member and Church Mission Team Member. She was a volunteer for the Knights of Columbus in Allentown. Louise received her B.S in Nursing from Seton Hall University, Class of 1961, was a graduate of Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1958, and Allentown Central Catholic High School, Class of 1954. She was employed as a registered nurse with Lehigh Valley Hospice. Louise devoted much of her time in care of her Aunts and Uncles. She was a source of comfort and support to many people in the church and through Hospice over the years. She especially cherished her 4 grandchildren.
Survivors: Loving Husband, Rudolph of Bethlehem; Daughter, Ann Reinbold and her husband Gregory, and their Daughter, Rachel of Macungie; Rose Lance and her husband Fred of Scranton; and Claire Marseglia and her husband Michael, and their sons, Matthew, Christopher and Nicholas of Ramsey, NJ; and Sisters-in-Law, Jean Warda of Exton and Maria Seifner of Herdorf, Germany.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 1 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Ann's Chapel inside Holy Family Manor, 1200 Spring Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. You may enter the chapel off the Prospect Avenue entrance. A visitation will be held from Noon to 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Whitehall. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Holy Family Manor at the above-mentioned address.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 11, 2019