Louise A. Spengler, 88 of Nazareth, PA. formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth. Born May 22, 1931 in Northampton - Howertown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Dorothy (Odenwelder) Frederick. She was the wife of the late Mark W. Spengler who passed away in April 1982.
Louise was a 1949 Graduate of Northampton High School, who continued her education and earned a Bachelors Degree in Education from Kutztown University in 1953. She taught Elementary level for the Abington School District, Bethlehem School District, then transitioned and finished her 30 year career with the Lehigh Valley Lutheran School, Northampton retiring in 1996. She was a very active member of Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Bethlehem, PA. where she served as a former Choir member, Past President of Council and member of the Women's E.L.C.A. She was a former member of the Bethlehem Garden Club. In her leisure time she enjoyed playing cards with friends and family.
Surviving are daughter, Catherine Spengler, and son Joseph M. Spengler and companion Carol both of Bethlehem, PA. She was predeceased by her brother, David Frederick .
A private funeral service will be held at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067. Followed by Interment in Greenwood Cemetery - Allen Twsp., Northampton, PA. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers may be made to the Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church Music Endowment Fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.