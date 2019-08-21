Home

Louise A. Wisser Obituary
Louise A. Wisser, 65, of Lehighton, died at home, surrounded by her loving family on August 19, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Dolores M. (Schumann) Gillette and the late Guy J. Gillette. Louise was a social worker for Lehigh Co. Early Intervention, Children and Youth, and KidsPeace.

Survivors: Mother; Son, William Wisser and his wife Stacy; Brothers, Guy (Doris) and Michael (Anne); Sisters, Patricia Passaro (Joseph) and Nanette Gillette; and Grandson, Seth W. Wisser.

Services: A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday August 23, 2019 at home of Patricia and Joseph, 2217 W. Fairmont St. Allentown. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lie of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 250, Dallas, TX 75244.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 21, 2019
