George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
View Map
Louise A. Wunderly Obituary
Louise A. Wunderly, 77, formerly of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Michael R. Wunderly, with whom she shared 38 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2004. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Verna (Kuhns) Treichler. She was a graduate of Wm. Allen High School, class of 1960. Louise was employed by Kraemer Textiles in Nazareth, where she worked as a winder for nearly 20 years before retiring in 1996. Known for having a green thumb, Louise enjoyed gardening, loved art, and was quite talented at drawing and painting. She also enjoyed listening to the gospel music of Elvis Presley. Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her her daughter, Lisa Creyer and her husband, Matthew, of Moore Township; sons, Donald Treichler and his wife, Cathy, of Palmerton, and Michael Lewis and his wife, Jenifer, of Moore Township; grandsons, Cory and Griffin; a sister, Kathy Desh, of Bethlehem; her best friend, Louis Goth; along with nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Michael, she was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Longenbach, and a brother, Mark Treichler. Services: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, Allentown. Contributions: Memorial contributions may be offered in memory of Louise to the Alpha-1 Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020
