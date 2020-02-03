Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:45 AM
Saint Thomas More Church
Allentown, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Thomas More Church
Allentown, PA
Louise Ann Barilla


1947 - 2020
Louise Ann Barilla Obituary
Louise Ann Barilla, 72, of Allentown PA passed away January 31, 2020. She spent her final peaceful days at Lehigh Valley Health Network's Inpatient Hospice Unit.

Louise and her twin sister, Elaine, were born in Allentown, PA, on December 15, 1947, to Lois Reitz of Palmerton. Louise and her sisters Jeanne and Elaine were raised in Emmaus, PA, by Charles and Verna (Fronheiser) Brown. Teenage Louise swam and played field hockey at Emmaus High School. She graduated from Emmaus High School in 1965, and Kutztown University in 1969, where she was a color guard. Louise worked as a medical librarian, at the former Allentown Hospital, where she met and married Donald E. Barilla M.D., on March 15, 1974.

Throughout her life, Louise, or "Weezie" to many of her loved ones, remained active in her community, never letting Type I Diabetes for 51 years slow her down. She volunteered at the St. Thomas More School Library, worked in customer service for the Morning Call newspaper, loved to exercise, and maintained a myriad of warm and lasting friendships. Louise engaged in the arts through her love of photography, scrap-booking, shopping for stylish and unique clothes, and volunteering at the Allentown Art Museum. Louise brought light, joy, and smiles everywhere she went.

Louise always prioritized her family. She was a steadfast daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother.

Survivors: Devoted husband, Donald E. Barilla Sr. M.D., Daughter Jennifer Elaine Cullen, Son-in-law Gary Cullen, Son Donald Barilla Jr.; Grandchildren Janen Cullen, Samantha Cullen, and Audrey Laine Cullen; Sisters Jeanne Christman and Elaine Weller; Nephews Thomas Christman, Paul Christman, John Alexander Barilla and Stephen Weller; Nieces Sherianne Louise Ball, Pamela Maloney and Suzanne Mengel.

Services: A Funeral Mass will be at 11am Friday February 7, 2020, at Saint Thomas More Church, Allentown. Calling hours will begin at 9:15-10-45am in the church. The interment will be private. Arrangements made by Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lehigh Valley Health Network Hospice.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 3, 2020
