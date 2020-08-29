Louise C. Heist, 92, of Wescosville, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Morgan R.. Heist. Born in Orefield, she was a daughter of the late O. John and Lizzie C. S. (Settler) Laudenslager. After a long career as a seamstress she found pleasure after retirement working as a florist. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Trexlertown. She enjoyed volunteering at the church quilting and baking. She also donated her time at the local foodbank and soup kitchen.
Survivors: son, Thomas M. and his wife, Nancy; daughter, Sally A. Heist; brother, Howard; four grandchildren; ten great grandchildren.
Services will be private. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Louise's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association
617 Main St., A, Hellertown, PA 18055.