Louise C. Heist, 92, of Wescosville, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Morgan R.. Heist. Born in Orefield, she was a daughter of the late O. John and Lizzie C. S. (Settler) Laudenslager. After a long career as a seamstress she found pleasure after retirement working as a florist. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Trexlertown. She enjoyed volunteering at the church quilting and baking. She also donated her time at the local foodbank and soup kitchen.Survivors: son, Thomas M. and his wife, Nancy; daughter, Sally A. Heist; brother, Howard; four grandchildren; ten great grandchildren.Services will be private. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.In lieu of flowers, a donation in Louise's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association 617 Main St., A, Hellertown, PA 18055.