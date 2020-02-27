|
|
Louise D. Brunner, 70, of Oley, died Feb. 25, 2020 in her home. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Betty L. (Wanfried) Brunner. She was a 1967 graduate of Emmaus High School and went to Bob Ford's cosmetology school in Allentown. Louise worked for Allen Organ, was a babysitter, worked for Hess Brothers, Bonnie Lynn Mood's Hair Salon, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Rodale Press, and worked for over 25 years for Lutron in the documentation department, retiring in January of 2016. She was a member of Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church, Allentown and former member of Grace Lutheran Church, Macungie, where she was a Sunday School teacher. Louise was a member of the Macungie VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Girl Scouts. She had a deep love for friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Louise is survived by her daughter, Chrystal wife of Mikel Schardt of Oley; son, Brian Ritter and wife Mary of Northampton; grandchildren, Logan, Walter, and Berlin; aunt, Martha Lindenmuth of Breinigsville; cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Jeffrey and Daniel Brunner and sister, Patricia A. Keinert. Memorial services will be held on Mon., March 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Solomon's Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Christian Broadcasting Network, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23463 or to the Miller-Keystone Blood Center, 1255 S. Cedar Crest Boulevard, Suite 1300, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020