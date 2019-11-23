|
|
Louise S. (Suarez) Damico, 80, of Greenleaf Street, Allentown, formerly of Palmerton, died late Tuesday evening, November 19, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus. She was the wife of the late Charles Damico who passed in 1976. Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Angel and Araceli (Suarez) Suarez.
Louise was employed as a long-distance telephone operator for AT&T, Fort Washington, previously, Bell of PA, Philadelphia. She was a member of Cathedral Church St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown, and previously attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Palmerton. She was a 1957 graduate of the Palmerton High School.
Survivors: Daughter, Roseann Damico Schatkowski and spouse Andy Schatkowski with whom she resided. 4 grandchildren, Paul, Kirby, Zachary, and Matthew. Great-granddaughter, Lydia Marie. Sister, Margarita wife of Lester Bass of Palmerton. Nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Lydia Renninger in 2014, 3 sisters, and 2 brothers.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 243 Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 12noon-1:00 p.m., Monday in the church. Private Interment, Parish's New Cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: of the Lehigh Valley, 5940 Hamilton Blvd., #F, Wescosville, Allentown, PA 18106.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2019