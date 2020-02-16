|
Louise Derby Hoch, 92 of Allentown, PA formerly of Whitehall Township, died at the home of her daughter. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Hoch, Sr. She would have celebrated her 72nd Wedding Anniversary on February 14th. Born in Summit Hill, PA, she was the daughter of the late Hugh Hontz Derby and Jeanette Ida (Smith) Derby. She was a graduate of the Summit Hill High School, class of 1946. Louise was the owner/operator with her husband of Dick's Greenhouse and Florist for 40 years. She was a charter member of the Whitehall Women's Club. Also, she was a Founding member of the Jefferson Street Fullerton Playground and Pool. She was a past member Ladies Auxiliary of the Fullerton Fire Co, American Legion of Fullerton Ladies of Auxiliary, Lehigh Valley Florist Association. Louise was also a member of St. John's UCC of Fullerton. Survivors include her daughters, Tami wife of Jimmy Jones of Allentown with whom she resided, Debra wife of Thomas Hennessy of Clemson, SC, Dona of Peoria, AZ, Paula wife of Thomas McMahon of Peoria, AZ and Louise (Weazy) wife of Tom Sullivan of Amarillo, TX., daughter-in-law Debi Hoch of Bloomsburg, PA.
Grandchildren are Jill wife of Dr. John Shea of Gainesville, FL, Kathy wife of Lt. Colonel Gregory Cameron, USAF of Albuquerque, NM, Brian Hennessy of Clemson, SC and Eric Hennessy husband of Tiffany from Lewisville, NC. Ryan Hoch of Philadelphia, PA, Leanne Fenstermaker and companion Michael Geissinger of Emmaus, PA, Jason Fenstermaker of Phoenix, AZ. Dale Flores III husband of Kristin of Phoenix, AZ, Paul Flores wife of Jennica of Gilbert, AZ, Diana Scott and companion Kyle Petty of Acworth, GA and Sam Scott of Marietta, GA. Step Grandchildren are Ashley wife of Nadim Dayoub of Allentown, Erik McMahon and wife Alyssa McMahon of Phoenix, AZ., Lauren and husband Chase Durrence of Savannah, GA, Ceanne and husband Danny Talty of Columbia, SC, Chris and wife Lindsay Scott of Kittery, ME. Great Grandchildren are Tucker Shea, Charlotte Shea and Amelia Shea of Gainesville, FL, Andrew Cameron, Esther Cameron, Phoebe Cameron and Eden Cameron of Albuquerque, NM, Rome Hennessy, Kade Hennessy, Nile Hennessy and Tice Hennessy of Lewisville, NC, Carson Flores, Cheyenne Flores of Phoenix, AZ , Parker Flores and Brayden Flores of Gilbert, AZ, and Baby Boy Geissinger soon to arrive. Step Great Grandchildren Lucas Dayoub, Cameron McMahon, Ethan McMahon, Cooper McMahon and Hudson McMahon, Rylee Durrence, Laden Durrence and Oliver Durrence of Savannah, GA, Sullivan Talty of Columbia, SC, Conner Scott of Kittery, ME. Louise was the oldest of 12 children; brothers Clarence (Topsy) and wife Nancy Derby of Summit Hill, PA, Hugh and Ann Louise Derby from Langhorne, PA; sisters Virginia Sarabok of Palmyra, PA, Ruthann wife of Delroy Seip of Neffs, PA, Patricia Balogach of Lehighton, PA, Margaret (Peggy) Davidyock of Summit Hill, PA, sister in law Gladys Derby of Penndel, PA, brother in law Robert Vrablic of Summit Hill. Predeceased by son Richard C. (Rick) Hoch II, brother Colson Derby, brother in law Joseph Sarabok, sister Jeanette and husband Jerome Coniglio, sister Sarah and Charles Gerber, sister Mary Vrablic, brother in laws Carl Hoffman, John Balogach and Richard Davidyock and infant sister Gail Ann.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as three godchildren, Jerome Coniglio, Sarah Ruth and John Howells. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Whitehall (Fullerton). Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020