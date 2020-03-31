|
|
Louise E. (D'Emilio) Haldaman, 97, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in the care of Sacred Heart Living, Northampton. She was the widow of William J. Haldaman. Born in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Castellucci) D'Emilio. Louise worked for Bethlehem Area School District in the cafeteria for many years before retiring in 1981. She was a former member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Bethlehem, Friendship club and Golden Hillers, Fountain Hill.
Survivors: Louise will be lovingly missed by sons, William J. Haldaman Jr., and wife Linda, Dennis G. Haldaman and wife Judith and Jeffrey Haldaman and wife Marianne; sisters, Josephine Stern and Lucy Lechman; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Louise was predeceased by brother, Vincent D'Emilio; sister, Mary Evans and a great grandson.
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the current public health concerns. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020