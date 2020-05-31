83 years of age and Whitehall resident, passed away suddenly on May 25, 2020. Born in Allentown to the late Albert and Thelma (Reeves) Stocker, Louise married Patrick J. Kelleher on Valentine's Day 1959, and enjoyed 56 years together until his passing on April 22, 2015. Louise was a member of Faith Ev. Lutheran Church, Whitehall. She worked all of her life, retiring in 1998 after many years at Sears. Forever remembered by daughters Brenda Faust with husband Roger of Danielsville, Lisa Palmer with husband Charles of Whitehall, and Rosalind Baer with husband Randall of North Whitehall Twp; grandchildren Megan with Steve, Quinton, Amy, Tyler, Brianna and Andrew; great granddaughters Brooke, Eve and Cora; sister Jeannette Long of Bethlehem; she was predeceased by brothers Albert and Donald Stocker, along with sister Alice during childhood. Services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions honoring Louise may be presented to the Whitehall Township Bureau of Fire, 3219 MacArthur Road Whitehall, PA 18052 or Cetronia Ambulance Corps. 4300 Broadway Allentown, PA 18104 in recognition of their valiant efforts. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements.



