83 years of age and Whitehall resident, passed away suddenly on May 25, 2020. Born in Allentown to the late Albert and Thelma (Reeves) Stocker, Louise married Patrick J. Kelleher on Valentine's Day 1959, and enjoyed 56 years together until his passing on April 22, 2015. Louise was a member of Faith Ev. Lutheran Church, Whitehall. She worked all of her life, retiring in 1998 after many years at Sears. Forever remembered by daughters Brenda Faust with husband Roger of Danielsville, Lisa Palmer with husband Charles of Whitehall, and Rosalind Baer with husband Randall of North Whitehall Twp; grandchildren Megan with Steve, Quinton, Amy, Tyler, Brianna and Andrew; great granddaughters Brooke, Eve and Cora; sister Jeannette Long of Bethlehem; she was predeceased by brothers Albert and Donald Stocker, along with sister Alice during childhood. Services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions honoring Louise may be presented to the Whitehall Township Bureau of Fire, 3219 MacArthur Road Whitehall, PA 18052 or Cetronia Ambulance Corps. 4300 Broadway Allentown, PA 18104 in recognition of their valiant efforts. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.
May 30, 2020
Lisa, Brenda & Rosalind,
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your mom. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you during this extremely difficult time.
Donna Lewis
Friend
May 30, 2020
So sorry for Your loss as well as all the Kids in the neighborhood that grew up with Her as another Great Mom to all!
Dean Haberstroh
Neighbor
May 30, 2020
Brenda, Lisa and Rosalind, So sorry for Your loss and not only Your loss but for the whole neighborhood, Was a Great Mom to Us all.
Dean Haberstroh
Neighbor
May 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of your mom & grandma - Praying for you all.
Linda Hanna
Neighbor
May 29, 2020
Words cant describe how it feels to lose someone. Feel so very sorry for your loss! Your in my prayers!
Ernest Smith Jr
Friend
May 29, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Mrs Kellehers passing. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you
Karry (Wright) Haggerty
Neighbor
May 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Valerie and Ernie Smith
Family
