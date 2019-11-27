|
Louise E. (Beier) Siegfried, 95, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital Fountain Hill. Born in Fountain Hill, she was the Daughter of the late Emil and Mabel (Behney) Beier. She was the widow of Sterling E. Siegfried. Louise worked for Blough Nursing Home in Bethlehem and also worked as the cleaning lady at the former Lantern Restaurant. She was a member of Emmanuel Evangelical Congregational Church of Bethlehem.
SURVIVORS: Louise will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Harold Siegfried and wife Linda and Carl Siegfried and companion Karen Holben; daughter, Mary Vogelin and husband William; grandchildren, Loriann, David, Michael, Scott, Kristy and Keith and great-grandchildren, Emma, Jayson, Scott, Jr., Josephine and Madeline. Louise is preceded in death by her sister, Elinor Unkle.
SERVICES: A funeral service will take place at 11:00A.M. on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 27, 2019