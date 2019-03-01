Mrs. Louise A. (Holben) Fichter, formerly of Cedar View Apartments, Dorneyville, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Florida, at the age of 84. Louise was born in Allentown to parents Marcus and Ella (Rauch) Holben on March 22, 1934. She was the youngest of two children. Her brother, Army Air Corp Lt. Carl Holben, was killed in the line of duty in 1943. She is a 1952 graduate of William Allen High School and graduated from Allentown Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. In 1956, she married Robert "Bob" Fichter, who preceded her in death in 2010. They were married for 54 years. She worked as a nurse until 1977 and thereafter, actively volunteered at local senior centers and the VA Outpatient Clinic until 2007, when she and Bob relocated to Tarpon Springs, Florida. Louise is survived by two daughters, Barbara, of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Cheryl Buffington of Montevallo, Alabama, and one grandson, Steven Buffington. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11 a.m., at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Community, 3803 Haines Rd., St. Petersburg, FL 33703, with calling hours preceding the service. A private interment will be held at the Florida National Cemetary in Bushnell, Florida, at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Louise Fichter to the church or Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760 (online donations: https://suncoasthospice.org/donate). For condolences visit beachmemorialchapel.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary