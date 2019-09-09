Home

Louise I. Scheirer-Moore


1953 - 2019
Louise I. Scheirer-Moore Obituary
Louise I. Scheirer-Moore, 65 of Chicago, Illinois died on Friday, August 30, 2019, at her residence. Born November 23, 1953 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Niles and Hanna (Balliet) Scheirer. She was the wife of the late David Moore. Self-employed, she earned degrees from both Harry S. Truman College and Roosevelt University. She was a member of the international Society of Poets. She leaves behind a sister, Linda wife of Michael Rennig of Whitehall, PA. and nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Schisler Funeral Home of Northampton, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 9, 2019
