|
|
September 8, 1973
TODAY IS OUR
46th ANNIVERSARY!
"Have you not read that He who made them from the
beginning made them male and female...and For this
reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be
joined to his wife and the two shall become one. So
they are no longer two but one. What therefore God
has joined together, let no man put asunder."
Matthew 19:4, 5 & 6
My dearest Louise,
I love you and miss you more than ever. I so
look forward to the day the Lord will reunite us in
Heaven, for all eternity! I pray to Him everyday that
will be soon!
You're loving husband,
Dale
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019