Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Reitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise J. Reitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise J. Reitz In Memoriam
September 8, 1973

TODAY IS OUR

46th ANNIVERSARY!

"Have you not read that He who made them from the

beginning made them male and female...and For this

reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be

joined to his wife and the two shall become one. So

they are no longer two but one. What therefore God

has joined together, let no man put asunder."

Matthew 19:4, 5 & 6

My dearest Louise,

I love you and miss you more than ever. I so

look forward to the day the Lord will reunite us in

Heaven, for all eternity! I pray to Him everyday that

will be soon!

You're loving husband,

Dale
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.