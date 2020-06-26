Louise M. A. Mengel, 80, of Fogelsville, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was the wife of Carl G. Mengel. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in September. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late LeRoy and Mary (Trexler) Werley. She spent her whole life on her family's farm. She was a member of Zion's Church, Hamburg.



Survivors: husband, Carl; son, Gary and wife, Cheryl; daughters, Brenda wife of Dean Vermeulen; Sharon wife of Michael Martucci; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.



Calling hours will be held from 7 – 8 PM Monday at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville and 9 - 10 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Zion's Church, 770 Zion's Church Road, Hamburg, PA 19626 with services beginning at 10 AM.



A donation in Louise's memory may be made to the church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store