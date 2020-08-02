Louise M. Christof 88, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday July 31, 2020. Louise was the wife of the late Edward V. Christof who passed in 1981. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Louis and Anna (Konsics) Brucker. Louise was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Bethlehem, and for many years was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians. Louise worked as a secretary for the former Western Electric Company prior to her retirement. Surviving are her sons; Edward L. (Patricia) of Bethlehem, Thomas J. (Angelina) of Tallahassee City, FL, and her daughters; Diane L. wife of Daniel A. Kendra, and Caroline A. both of Allentown. Her sisters; Eleanor Knoble, Elizabeth Schuler, and Janet Deiley. Louise's grandsons are; Daniel A. Kendra III, Edward Christof Jr., Nicholas Christof, Jesse E. Kendra, and Jonathan Tarboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 10:00 am in Our Lady Help of Christians. Calling will be from 8:45-9:50 am in the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Louise's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
c/o the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.